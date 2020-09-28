Nordic Antitrust Enforcers Propose Digital Platform Regs

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Nordic competition authorities on Monday pushed for the European Union's antitrust enforcers to consider adopting their antitrust rules so the enforcers can address competition issues surrounding digital platforms that would typically fly under the radar. In a joint memorandum, the competition enforcers of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden all raised concerns about so-called killer acquisitions, or small deals that big tech companies use to nip the threat of up-and-coming rivals in the bud. While these deals typically fall below merger reporting requirements, the memo pointed out that the competition laws of Norway, Sweden and Iceland allow them to catch these...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS