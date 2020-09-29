FERC To Take On Carbon Pricing's Place In Power Markets

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 8:58 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is trying to figure out how state efforts to charge polluters for carbon emissions can mesh with the agency's mandate to level the playing field in its wholesale power markets and keep prices reasonable for consumers. At an all-day technical conference Wednesday, FERC will examine how state and regional carbon-pricing programs affect and interact with the wholesale power markets the agency regulates. The first panel of the day will address the legal issues FERC must grapple with when faced with proposals from regional grid operators to account for single-state or multistate carbon pricing programs that slap...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS