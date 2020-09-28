Forever 21 Asks Judge To Rethink Ch. 7 Conversion Order

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 3:57 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt fast-fashion retailer Forever 21 has asked a Delaware judge to revisit a ruling from this month that allowed for the conversion of the company's bankruptcy case to a Chapter 7 liquidation, saying the court misapplied the law in assessing whether conversion was justified. In its motion Friday, Forever 21 said U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath approved conversion of the case from a Chapter 11 to a Chapter 7 on Sept. 16 based on an erroneous application of the portion of the Bankruptcy Code dealing with cause for conversion. Specifically, the debtor argued that two factors must be met in...

