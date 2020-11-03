Mass. Gov. Names 'Total Package' Ex-Ropes Atty To Top Court

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 11:28 AM EST) -- Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday nominated to the Supreme Judicial Court former Ropes & Gray LLP intellectual property litigator Justice Dalila Argaez Wendlandt, who if confirmed would be the first Latina on the state's top court. The choice of Justice Wendlandt, currently a state appellate judge, leaves the governor with one more appointment to the SJC after the death of Chief Justice Ralph Gants and the retirement of Associate Justice Barbara Lenk slated for next month. The news comes less than a week after Baker nominated SJC Associate Justice Kimberly S. Budd to succeed Gants as chief justice. If Budd...

