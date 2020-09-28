Canadian Cannabis Co. Raises $8.2M In Stock Sale

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Canadian cannabis company Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. said Monday it raised CA$11 million ($8.2 million) in a so-called bought deal stock sale with an institutional investor. The deal sees Green Organic selling the entire CA$11 million block of shares to underwriter Canaccord Genuity without marketing them publicly and gives Canaccord the option to buy another CA$1.65 million worth of shares. The sale also includes warrants that allow Canaccord to buy additional shares at a fixed price down the line, an option that will become valuable if Green Organic's stock performs well. Green Organic, which styles itself as an eco-friendly producer...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS