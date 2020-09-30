Hugh James Adds Banking, Finance Partner In London Boost

Law360, London (September 30, 2020, 12:37 PM BST) -- Law firm Hugh James has brought in a finance expert from EMW Law LLP to join its banking and finance practice as a partner in its London office. Jody Bingham has 14 years' experience representing banks, corporate borrowers, financial technology companies and lenders, Hugh James said. "Jody's arrival is a clear sign of our intention to grow our London banking team, and we are very pleased to have him on board," Dominic Marshall, partner and head of banking and finance at Hugh James, said on Monday. "Jody's sector knowledge, experience and presence in the London market means he'll be a great asset...

