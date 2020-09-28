Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge OKs Worker's Suit Under Pa. Medical Marijuana Law

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has ruled that the state's medical marijuana law gives workers a right to sue over claims they were discriminated against based on their status as medical marijuana patients.

U.S. District Court Judge Gerald Pappert on Friday allowed Donna Hudnell's discrimination claim against her former employer, Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, to go forward after holding that she did have a private right of action under the Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Act.

It's the first time a federal court in Pennsylvania has ruled on the issue of discrimination claims from medical marijuana patients, the judge said.

Hudnell claims she was...

