Judge OKs Worker's Suit Under Pa. Medical Marijuana Law

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has ruled that the state's medical marijuana law gives workers a right to sue over claims they were discriminated against based on their status as medical marijuana patients. U.S. District Court Judge Gerald Pappert on Friday allowed Donna Hudnell's discrimination claim against her former employer, Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, to go forward after holding that she did have a private right of action under the Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Act. It's the first time a federal court in Pennsylvania has ruled on the issue of discrimination claims from medical marijuana patients, the judge said. Hudnell claims she was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS