Neb. High Court Axes Drug Dealing Case Against CBD Sellers

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 7:59 PM EDT) -- The Nebraska Supreme Court has affirmed a state court's dismissal of drug trafficking charges against cannabidiol retailers, finding the CBD they sold was not illegal but declining to issue a more sweeping ruling. The court found on Friday that CBD oil sold by Deborah S. Archer and Cory L. Russell did not contain psychoactive THC, nor did it have the same intoxicating effect despite having a similar chemical structure. A trial court therefore correctly tossed the case after a preliminary hearing, the justices said. "Our review of the record supports the contention of Archer and Russell that the CBD oil in...

