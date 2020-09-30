What We Know About How Judicial Bias Can Influence Rulings

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 3:26 PM EDT) -- "I ________, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will administer justice without respect to persons, and do equal right to the poor and to the rich, and that I will faithfully and impartially discharge and perform all the duties incumbent upon me as ________ under the Constitution and laws of the United States. So help me God." This is the oath that future U.S. judges must promise to uphold before taking office. Yet impartiality is hardly a goal in picking justices for the U.S. Supreme Court, as the struggle to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg makes clear. Instead of impartiality, justices...

