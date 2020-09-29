Drexel U. Escapes Fired Janitor's Disability Bias Suit

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 4:18 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia federal judge has tossed a discrimination suit brought by an ex-Drexel University custodian allegedly fired because of a fibroid condition, finding the school had a right to let her go because she failed to file required paperwork before taking time off. U.S. District Judge Eduardo C. Robreno on Monday granted Drexel's Jan. 29 motion for summary judgment on Lachelle Watson's claims under the Americans with Disabilities Act, Family and Medical Leave Act and Pennsylvania state law, saying it was her responsibility to provide documentation from her doctor showing she needed medical leave. "Watson bore the responsibility for providing timely...

