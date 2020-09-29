Surgery Robot Maker Accused Of Banning Third-Party Repairs

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 9:40 PM EDT) -- A surgical robot maker faces an antitrust suit in Florida federal court claiming the company abused its market dominance and earned millions of dollars in monopoly profits by forcing hospitals to buy new equipment and forbidding repairs by third parties. California-based Intuitive Surgical Inc. was hit Monday with the suit from Rebotix Repair LLC, which contends that hospitals lack alternatives to repair parts for Intuitive's minimally invasive da Vinci surgical robots. At issue are instruments, known as EndoWrists, such as graspers and scissors used during the da Vinci robotic surgeries. Hospitals doing the surgeries hire Rebotix to inspect and repair the parts,...

