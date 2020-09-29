Think Tank Says UK Tax Base Shaky From Pandemic, Brexit

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 12:20 PM EDT) -- The economic effects of both the coronavirus pandemic and the decision to leave the European Union means that the United Kingdom's tax base is now more uncertain than ever, the leading nonpartisan British fiscal think tank said Tuesday. The twin challenges of the U.K.'s imminent exit from the world's largest trading bloc and the economic fallout from the ongoing public health crisis make it hard to say how the country will fare economically over the next few years, the Institute for Fiscal Studies said. This is more true now than at perhaps any time in the nation's history, said the report, Spending Review 2020:...

