Lloyd's Insurer Neon Sold By American Financial Group

Law360, London (September 29, 2020, 1:51 PM BST) -- American Financial Group Inc said it will now withdraw entirely from the Lloyd's of London market, as it announced the sale of shuttered insurer Neon Underwriting. The Cincinnati-based investor said Monday it has reached an agreement with private equity company Riverstone Holdings to buy Neon. American Financial Group placed Neon into runoff in January, meaning that it will continue to operate and pay claims but will not take on additional customers. "The sale of Neon finalizes AFG's exit from the Lloyd's market," said Carl H. Lindner, co-chief executive. "The exit allows us to provide continued focus on our other specialty [property...

