UK Expats To Be Warned Of Bank Account Closures For Brexit

Law360, London (September 29, 2020, 1:14 PM BST) -- Banks in Britain must give "sufficient warning" to U.K. expatriates living in the European Union before closing their current accounts when the Brexit transition period ends in December, an influential parliamentary committee warned the financial sector on Tuesday. Mel Stride, chairman of the House of Commons Treasury Committee, told the Financial Conduct Authority to set out guidance for lenders on how much notice they must provide customers with if they decide to close accounts because of Brexit. The committee said that account-holders at U.K. banks who live in mainland Europe have begun receiving letters telling them that their accounts will be...

