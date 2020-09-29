Regulators Urge Use Of Sonia In Interest Rate Swap Market

Law360, London (September 29, 2020, 6:22 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority and the Bank of England on Tuesday called on liquidity providers to switch to using the Sterling Overnight Index Average interest rate benchmark, or Sonia, in the sterling swaps market in a move away from Libor. The FCA pointed to a survey it conducted of 20 liquidity providers that showed there is "strong support" for a change in the quoting convention where Sonia becomes the default price, instead of the London Interbank Offered Rate, known as Libor. The FCA said 95% of respondents said "yes" to the question on whether a "Sonia-first" convention switch for derivative trading...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS