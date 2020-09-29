Insurer Apologizes To Policyholders Over Sales Breaches

Law360, London (September 29, 2020, 4:18 PM BST) -- The competition regulator said on Tuesday that it will take no further action against a subsidiary of global banking group BNP Paribas after the insurance company promised to apologize to customers for further breaches of regulation over its sales of payment protection cover. The Competition and Markets Authority said that warranty insurer Cardif Pinnacle had voluntarily written to customers affected by the breaches, offering them a refund on their policies. The U.K.-based insurer admitted to the regulator in June and again in August that it failed to send communications about policies to 77 companies and sent inaccurate communications to 167 others....

