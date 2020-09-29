Pension Lifeboat Fund Proposes £100M Levy Reduction

Law360, London (September 29, 2020, 3:25 PM BST) -- The pensions lifeboat fund said on Tuesday that it will cut its levy on retirement funds by £100 million ($130 million) for the financial year starting in April 2021, but warned that uncertainty over COVID-19 meant the fees could rise for later years. The Pensions Protections Fund, which provides a safety net to long-term savers if sponsoring employers go out of business, has launched a consultation on the levy for the 2021-2022 year. The levy on companies that sponsor defined benefit pension schemes will fall to £520 million for the year, down from the £620 million which has been levied for the period...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS