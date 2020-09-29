EU Watchdog Hits Auto Parts Cos. With €18M In Cartel Fines

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 5:48 PM EDT) -- The European Union's antitrust enforcer announced Tuesday it whacked two German auto part suppliers with €18 million ($21.1 million) in fines for their roles in two plots to fix the price of certain door and window closure systems, while a third supplier escaped unscathed. Canadian auto supplier Magna International came clean about two price-fixing plots that it was part of — one with German rival Brose and another with Kiekert — and received full immunity in exchange for doing so, the European Commission said. "These cartels ultimately hurt European consumers and adversely impacted the competitiveness of the European automotive sector," competition...

