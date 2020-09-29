Cooley And Shearman Steer Biotech Orphazyme's $84M IPO

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 5:48 PM EDT) -- Danish biotechnology firm Orphazyme raised $84 million on Tuesday through a U.S. initial public offering and private placement in order to fund a therapy for rare neurodegenerative diseases, advised by Cooley LLP and underwriters counsel Shearman & Sterling LLP. Copenhagen-based Orphazyme A/S' entire offering consisted of nearly 4 million American Depositary shares sold to U.S. public investors, plus 3.65 million shares in a concurrent private placement sold to qualified European investors. All shares sold for for $11 each. The IPO price was based on Orphazyme's recent trading price of 70.18 Danish krone ($11.07) on Nasdaq Copenhagen, where its shares are already listed....

