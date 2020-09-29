The Top In-House Hires Of September

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 3:26 PM EDT) -- Legal department hires during September included high-profile appointments at Zoom, AAA and BroadwayHD. Here, Law360 looks at some of the top in-house announcements from the past few weeks. Jeff True Zoom Video Communications Inc. confirmed Sept. 1 it has named Jeff True, the longtime general counsel of software company Palo Alto Networks, as its new top lawyer. During his nine-year tenure with Palo Alto Networks, True oversaw its successful 2012 initial public offering. True, who started in his new role at the video conferencing company Aug. 24, arrived at Zoom three months after its former top attorney, general counsel-turned-chief legal officer Aparna Bawa,...

