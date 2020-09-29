Peabody, Arch Drop Merger Plans After Judge Sides With FTC

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 1:55 PM EDT) -- Arch Resources and Peabody Energy Corp. on Tuesday abandoned a proposed joint venture after a Missouri federal court said the companies couldn't rebut the Federal Trade Commission's claim their combination would result in the loss of "meaningful coal-on-coal competition." U.S. District Judge Sarah E. Pitlyk on Tuesday morning granted a preliminary injunction blocking Arch and Peabody from plans to jointly operate their coal assets in Wyoming. After the ruling, the companies said they're throwing out their planned tie-up. Judge Pitlyk said in the ruling that while she recognizes coal producers face significant competition from other energy sources, it doesn't negate the fact that...

