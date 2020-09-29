Workers And Advocates Fight NLRB Union Contact Proposal

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Withholding employees' email addresses and cellphone numbers from unions deprives workers of information and tips the organizing scales in employers' favor, workers, unions and others said ahead of a Monday deadline for comments on a proposed National Labor Relations Board rule change. The bulk of the close to 200 commenters on the NLRB's third set of revisions to union election procedures opposed the plan, which would roll back an Obama-era rule making businesses turn over workers' emails and cell numbers ahead of union elections, limiting unions to names and home addresses. Several business advocates including the National Right to Work Foundation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS