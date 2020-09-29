Bryan Cave Snags High Court Practice Co-Chair From Sidley

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 9:34 PM EDT) -- Sidley Austin LLP's West Coast head of the firm's appellate and supreme court group has moved to Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP, his new firm announced Tuesday. Jean-Claude "JC" André, who is based in the firm's Los Angeles office, will co-head Bryan Cave's national Appellate & Supreme Court Group within its commercial disputes practice, alongside Barbara Smith in the St. Louis office, the firm said. "We are happy to welcome JC to our firm," Smith said in a statement. "His experience will not only enhance our growing appellate practice, it will bolster our commercial disputes practice overall. His experience with complex...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS