NLRB Won't Dismiss Union Interference Charge Over Delay

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 9:22 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board has denied an ambulance provider's bid to toss an unfair labor practice charge owing to the length of time it's taken to deliberate on the case, finding that delays in labor investigations are not grounds for their dismissal. An NLRB panel ruled Monday that board and high court precedent are clear that a delay in proceedings is not enough to justify dismissing a complaint against Mercy Inc. subsidiary AMR Las Vegas over allegations that the company interfered in union organizing efforts. "[AMR] cites no authority for its argument that the complaint must be dismissed because of...

