Oklahoma Supreme Court Kills Legal Pot Ballot Initiative

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 5:43 PM EDT) -- The Oklahoma Supreme Court has removed a recreational marijuana legalization initiative from the November ballot, saying the gist of the measure that would have been presented to voters didn't convey the actual proposal. In Monday's unpublished opinion, the court rejected the majority of the legal arguments Paul Tay had brought against State Question No. 813, applying holdings it previously addressed with a different marijuana ballot proposal. But the court sided with Tay's argument that the gist of the proposal is insufficient, saying it fails to inform potential voters of the extensive changes included in the proposal. The court said only the final...

