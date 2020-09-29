Pa. Appeals Court Finds Gun Shield Law Unconstitutional

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appeals panel on Monday found that a federal law that protects gun makers from liability is unconstitutional in a suit over the accidental fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy. A three-judge panel unanimously found that the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act violates the Tenth Amendment, which holds that powers not specifically delegated to the federal government are reserved to the states. The panel sided with the family of J.R. Gustafson, who was accidentally shot and killed by a friend in 2016. The Gustafsons argued that the PLCAA bars states from imposing liability on negligent gun companies and...

