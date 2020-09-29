Mich. AG Probing Marijuana Bait-And-Switch In Petition Push

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Michigan's attorney general said a group gathering petition signatures to strip the governor's emergency powers may have misled voters by telling them the push was related to a medical marijuana initiative, among other issues. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Monday said her office is investigating allegations that Unlock Michigan used illegal tactics to gather signatures for its initiative, citing reports by voters who said they were told the proposal was related to medical marijuana, LGBTQ rights and support for small businesses. "Our ballot initiative process allows efforts with strong public support to be presented to the Legislature," Nessel said in...

