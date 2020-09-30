House Dems Lay Into Pharma CEOs, Urge Price Negotiations

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 10:14 PM EDT) -- House lawmakers butted heads on the government's role in negotiating lower prescription drug prices during a hearing on Wednesday, as they grilled top pharmaceutical executives about how they could justify increasing drug prices while the American people continue to drown in medical bills. Members of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform came down on executives from pharmaceutical giants Celgene Corp., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. over why they've raised U.S. prices while selling them in other countries for a fraction of the cost. Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., referenced internal documents that show the companies have continued...

