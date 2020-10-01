SEC's Whistleblower Amendments Are A Step Backward

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 2:57 PM EDT) -- On Sept. 23, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission voted to adopt amendments to its whistleblower program in order to, in its words, "provide greater clarity to whistleblowers and increase the program's efficiency and transparency." The real result is likely to be less, not more, clarity and transparency. The amendments raise new doubts about the commission's commitment to whistleblowers, at a time when the federal government's lagging prosecution of white collar crime makes the assistance of knowledgeable insiders and employees more valuable than ever in exposing business misconduct. The SEC whistleblower program has steadily grown since it was established in 2011...

