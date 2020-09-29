DLA Piper Escapes Tech Co.'s Malpractice Suit

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 9:34 PM EDT) -- A technology company has dropped DLA Piper's Canadian arm and two individual attorneys from a malpractice suit over a patent application process that went sour, effectively ending the case in Florida federal court. U.S. District Judge Roy K. Altman on Monday granted GBX Technology LLC's bid to dismiss claims against DLA Piper and attorneys Vincent Man and Alan Macek, ordering that the case be closed and any pending motions being denied as moot. The filings do not specify whether the parties struck a settlement to end the case. GBX filed its complaint in April, claiming DLA Piper initially represented it and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS