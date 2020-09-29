ITC Details Rice, Rose Trade Outlook As Trump Mulls Duties

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 8:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission chimed in on the Trump administration's plans to issue tariffs against developing countries' rice imports, but allow fresh-cut roses to enter the country duty-free. The trade agency's findings will help determine whether the Trump administration will move forward with including or cutting the products from the Generalized System of Preferences, a list of items that developing countries may import into the U.S. duty-free. The ITC redacted its key findings on how the duty adjustments would impact the domestic industry when it released the report Monday, but made available a broad overview of rice and rose trade...

