'Make A Lot Of Money' Recruiter Gets 7 Years For $5M Scam

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 10:54 PM EDT) -- A Nevada federal judge sentenced the middleman for the $5 million investment scheme dubbed Malom, an acronym for "Make a lot of money," to 87 months in prison and ordered him to pay $6 million in restitution. Prosecutors had sought a nine-year sentence against Sean Finn, 51, who had asked for just a five-year stint after a Nevada federal jury convicted him in February of fraud over his role as a recruiter in the Malom Group AG scheme. U.S. District Judge Kent J. Dawson opted to meet the sides in the middle with a judgment signed Tuesday that will credit Finn for time...

