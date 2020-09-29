Jay-Z's 'Diary' Unsealed In Perfume Case As Secrecy Bid Fails

Law360, New York (September 29, 2020, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge declined to seal a large cache of documents belonging to Jay-Z on Tuesday in a lawsuit that claims the rap icon didn't promote a perfume as promised, only letting him redact information like his phone number from a personal schedule. In a remote hearing that followed a short-lived attempt by both the judge and lawyers for Jay-Z, whose legal name is Shawn Carter, to exclude Law360 from the Skype conference, New York Supreme Court Justice Andrew Borrok balked at the music mogul's request to keep his daily schedule secret — which reveals who he was with...

