MVP: King & Spalding's Nikki Reeves

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 10:57 AM EDT) -- Nikki Reeves, co-chair of King & Spalding LLP's 350-strong life sciences and health care industry group, was retained in April by Amryt Pharmaceuticals to facilitate its acquisition of Aegerion Pharmaceuticals out...

To view the full article, register now.