Mentorship Is Viable Solution To Inventor Diversity Crisis

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 3:02 PM EDT) -- The lack of diversity among inventors is at crisis levels. The evidence is consistent and damning. For example, the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation reported that "women represent just 12 percent of U.S. innovators"[1] and that U.S.-born minorities represent just 8% of U.S.-born innovators. IP Watchdog added that "in the last decade, all-female invented patents constituted only about 4% of issued patents."[2] This lack of diversity is detrimental to the U.S. economy, with Law360 writing that: Bringing more women, African Americans and other underrepresented groups into the innovation process could increase GDP by more than 4%, according to a new policy...

