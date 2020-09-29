Heeding Dem Subpoena Would Hurt NLRB, Agency Atty Says

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 5:53 PM EDT) -- Making the National Labor Relations Board release records of its "joint employer" policy development would undermine its candor in future deliberations, the board's top legal adviser said Tuesday in answer to a U.S. House of Representatives subpoena seeking the inside scoop on the agency's regulatory pivot. Solicitor Fred Jacob said fulfilling the House Committee on Education and Labor's Sept. 15 subpoena for various documents tied to the joint employer rulemaking would set dangerous precedent subjecting frank internal discussions between board members and staff to public scrutiny. "The only valuable advice, of course, is candid advice," Jacob said. "The board, relying on well-settled judicial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS