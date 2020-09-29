In JPMorgan Deal, DOJ Puts Spotlight On Compliance Tech

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 9:10 PM EDT) -- In the deferred prosecution deal with JPMorgan Chase & Co. announced Tuesday, federal prosecutors made clear that they now expect companies and their in-house counsel to bring data analysis into corporate compliance. The good news for businesses is that the U.S. Department of Justice kept to the trend of not imposing an independent monitor, even though JPMorgan had pled guilty to a similar violation in 2015. The bank reached the latest $920 million, three-year agreement on behalf of itself and several subsidiaries after facing two counts of felony wire fraud based on allegations its traders manipulated the price of precious metals....

