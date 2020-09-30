Alice Dooms DNA Analysis Patents In Biotech Co.'s Suit

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 7:12 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge has thrown out biotech firm Cybergenetics Corp.'s patent lawsuit against a New Zealand research institute over technology relating to DNA mixture analysis, saying the patents in question were too abstract to be valid under Alice. In an opinion issued Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Sara Lioi rejected Cybergenetics' argument that two of its patents should pass muster under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice ruling because they improved a way to analyze multi-person DNA samples through computer technology. Instead, Judge Lioi deemed the patents invalid for covering the abstract idea of using a math equation to produce a numerical...

