Ardonagh To Sell Motorbike Broker Over Watchdog Probe

Law360, London (September 30, 2020, 4:41 PM BST) -- Insurance holding company The Ardonagh Group Ltd. said Wednesday it will sell a motorbike broker it bought for £26 million ($32.8 million) after the U.K.'s antitrust watchdog vowed to look at the deal in closer detail. Ardonagh said it would divest from Bennetts Motorcycling Services Ltd., the sale of which completed just a month ago, after the Competition and Markets Authority said it had concerns over the deal. Ardonagh, a private equity-backed acquisition vehicle, already owns two other specialist motorcycle brokers: Carole Nash and Footman James. The purchase of Bennetts would make Ardonagh the largest motorbike broker in the market, at...

