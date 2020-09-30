Broker Hyperion Valued At $5B Following PE Investment

Law360, London (September 30, 2020, 3:19 PM BST) -- Private equity company HgCapital said it will take a minority stake in Hyperion Insurance Group Ltd., in a deal that values the U.K. broking giant at $5 billion. The transaction, coupled with a debt raise and existing resources, means that Hyperion now has a war chest of $1.5 billion to spend on acquisitions or investments, Hg said Tuesday. The deal follows Hyperion's subsidiary Howden Broking Group Ltd. buying the U.K.'s biggest high street broker, A-Plan Group, on Sept. 23. London-based Hg was previously the majority owner of A-Plan. "During our conversations on A-Plan Group, it was clear that Hg and Hyperion...

