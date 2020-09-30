EU Regulator Warns Over Complex Reinsurance Contracts

Law360, London (September 30, 2020, 4:40 PM BST) -- Europe's insurance watchdog has warned that some reinsurance deals are so complex that they can conceal the absence of a real transfer of risk, potentially creating an "unlevel playing field" over capital requirements. The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority has opened a consultation with the aim of forging "supervisory convergence" among national regulators over the information they demand from insurers over reinsurance contracts. Insurers have been able to lower the amount of capital they are required to maintain in reserve under the Solvency II Directive by taking out some form of reinsurance, which transfers some of the liabilities to a third party....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS