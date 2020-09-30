CMA Plans Rules That Could Land Repeat Offenders In Court

Law360, London (September 30, 2020, 3:28 PM BST) -- Britain's antitrust watchdog said on Wednesday that it is proposing new rules for investigating and punishing companies for compliance breaches, warning that those which continually violate its rulings could face court. The Competition and Markets Authority has set out guidance on how it will deal with companies that breach its final undertakings, which are orders the regulator puts in place to tackle concerns identified in merger, monopoly and market investigations. "Breaches of undertakings and orders can mean that benefits for customers from the CMA's work are not being realized, rivalry is reduced and that markets are not working as well [as]...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS