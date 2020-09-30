Why Cum-Ex Tax Fraud Probes Are On The Rise

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 2:37 PM EDT) -- Sometimes things gather impetus for reasons that are obvious. The sports team on a winning streak rises up the table with each victory, a singer's fan base swells with each chart-topping release and a politician who says the right things at the right time can find herself voted into power. Yet sometimes the reasons do not appear so clear-cut. Let's take cum-ex. Cum-ex is the name given to a huge volume of transactions prior to 2012 that involved exploiting a loophole on dividend payments enabling a number of parties to claim the same tax refund. Banks and stockbrokers rapidly traded shares...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS