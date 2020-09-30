Veolia Ups Bid For Suez Stake To $4B As Water Co. Resists

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 9:34 PM EDT) -- French water and waste company Veolia said Wednesday that it has increased its bid to buy a nearly 30% stake in competitor Suez from electric company Engie to €3.4 billion ($3.99 billion) after both companies expressed disapproval with its previous €2.9 billion bid. "Veolia confirms its project to create the world leader in the ecological transformation," the company said in a statement. "Taking into consideration both the French state and Engie's concerns, Veolia has decided to improve all the characteristics of its offer in order to present the best possible offer for the vote of the Board of Directors of Engie...

