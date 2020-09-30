EPA Looks To Kill Suit Over Slaughterhouse Pollution Rules

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 5:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Wednesday that environmental groups have jumped the gun with a suit claiming the agency is shirking its responsibility to tighten pollution restrictions on slaughterhouses because no final decision has been made. The agency told the Fourth Circuit that the challenge by Cape Fear River Watch, the Environmental Integrity Project, Earthjustice, the Center for Biological Diversity and others should be dismissed because the EPA is still deciding whether to revise standards for slaughterhouse pollution standards. The groups have claimed the EPA took a final step when it proposed not revising those standards, which they say...

