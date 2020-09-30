Crowell Picks Up Employment Ace From Vedder Price

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Crowell & Moring LLP said Wednesday it had expanded its ranks in Washington, D.C., with the addition of an employment law specialist from Vedder Price PC. Although Sadina Montani has a broad range of experience, she focuses on two evergreen arenas: sexual harassment and wage-and-hour issues, she said during a phone interview Wednesday. This is her first full week on the job at Crowell, Montani said, adding that she is excited about the firm's strong presence inside the Beltway. "Having colleagues here in town who understand this market and are so strong, particularly in the government contractor space, will be a...

