Calif. Gov. Signs Bill Aimed At Diversifying Jury Pools

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 5:59 PM EDT) -- California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill this week aimed at increasing the diversity of jury pools in the state by requiring county jury commissioners to include all income tax filers, not only registered voters and licensed drivers, when establishing jury pools. State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, introduced the Trial Jury Selection and Management Act, which looks to find jury pools that more closely match the demographics of the state. Newsom signed the bill Monday. "One of the most fundamental constitutional rights is the right to a trial by a jury of one's peers," Wiener said in a statement....

