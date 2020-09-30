Monthly Merger Review Snapshot

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Tiffany & Co. and LVMH continued their breakup feud, Axon asked the Ninth Circuit for a last-minute intervention against a looming Federal Trade Commission merger challenge, and the European Commission cut a deal permitting Worldline to buy fellow payments company Ingenico in a transaction worth €7.8 billion. Here's a look at the major merger review developments from September. Complications The battle continues to heat up over the broken $16.2 billion merger between Tiffany & Co. and LVMH. Tiffany fired back at the latter's countersuit Tuesday in Delaware Chancery Court, asserting that arguments made by the French luxury goods company are "baseless...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS