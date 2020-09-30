Cannabis Co. Fights Shareholders' Bid To DQ Attys From Suit

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 7:10 PM EDT) -- Cannabis company Upper Street Marketing and its CEO have asked an Oklahoma federal judge to reject two shareholders' bid to disqualify their counsel from a derivative suit over alleged mismanagement. The Tuesday brief characterized the effort to disqualify counsel, and therefore strike the motion to dismiss filed by Upper Street, CEO Jason Earle and Linear Park Marketing, as a procedural feint that the court should not indulge, since the shareholders could not show how a belated pro hac vice application prejudiced their case. According to the shareholders' complaint, Linear Park is an entity controlled by Earle to which he diverted assets...

