Coal Cos. Illegally Withheld Worker's File, NLRB Judge Says

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Murray American Energy Inc. and a subsidiary violated federal labor law by refusing to fork over a worker's personnel file to the United Mine Workers of America, a National Labor Relations Board judge has found. Administrative Law Judge David I. Goldman ruled Tuesday that Murray and Monongalia Coal, as a single employer, violated the National Labor Relations Act when they refused to release personnel records to the miner's union unless they got a signed employee consent form and he appeared in person and paid fees. "A union's right to information is a broad right and one central to the proper functioning...

